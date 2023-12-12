HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new $320,000 project near L. Douglas Wilder Middle School.

On Monday, Dec. 11, Henrico County leaders unveiled a permanent parking area near the cricket pitch and soccer field on Old Sellers Way, among other improvements to the Sterling Forest community entrance.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new $320,000 project near L. Douglas Wilder Middle School. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

“For years, Old Sellers Way has provided convenient, on-street parking for users of the cricket pitch and soccer fields at Wilder Middle School,” a County spokesperson said. “To address community concerns about the roads’ appearance and to provide permanent parking adjacent to the recreational fields, Public Works created 80 paved parking spaces with curb and gutter along Old Sellers.”

Additionally, the overflow parking lots at Wilder Middle School were paved and speed bumps were installed in the area.