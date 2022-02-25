HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Following a decision made by the Henrico County Government Friday, Feb. 25, Henrico County Schools will be making mask-wearing optional for all adults.

The ease on mask requirements will go into effect on Monday, Feb. 28. Face masks will still be recommended, but will no longer be required for adult staff, visitors or volunteers in any Henrico school buildings or government offices.

The announcement comes a little over a week after Henrico County Public Schools announced mask-wearing to be optional for all students.

Henrico County has also announced it will be making masking optional for visitors and employees in all government buildings and facilities starting the same day, regardless of vaccination status.