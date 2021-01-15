Henrico County man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-295

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 32-year-old man from Henrico County died in a single-vehicle crash on I-295 just after midnight Friday.

According to Virginia State Police, Lorenzo Shepherd was driving a 2014 Honda Accord heading north when he ran off the road, overrode the guardrail, struck several trees and then overturned near the ramp for I – 95 south.

Shepherd was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from his car, authorities said.

An investigation is underway. Stay with us for updates.

