Henrico County man found not guilty of murdering stepson

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man has been found not guilty in his stepson’s murder case.

Herbert L. Washington had been accused of shooting his stepson Kevin Brown Jr. during a fight. The incident happened on July 10 at a home on Trailing Ridge Court in a neighborhood along Darbytown Road, police said.

Brown was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

On Wednesday, a jury found Washington not guilty of first-degree murder.

