HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to charges of forcible sodomy.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, 65-year-old Scott Buchanon Fitzhugh of Glen Allen was sentenced to life, plus 60 years in prison.

In May, a Henrico County Grand Jury indicted Fitzhugh on three counts of forcible sodomy.

A spokesperson for the Henrico County Police Division said the sentencing came after an area non-profit contacted Henrico Police in December 2022 reporting concerns that had been told to them about “sexual actions Fitzhugh had taken with children.”

The Henrico County Police Division’s Special Victims Unit was then contacted and immediately began an investigation into the incident.

“A vast amount of evidence was collected in this case, including hundreds of images of abuse material that was in Mr. Fitzhugh’s possession,” said Henrico County Detective L. Coover.

The Henrico County Police Division said this comes after a multi-agency effort from Henrico Police, Henrico County Mental Health and Developmental Services, the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and state resources.

Anyone with concerns or information about child abuse occurring in their neighborhood is asked to contact the 24/7 Virginia Child Protective Services hotline at 800-552-7096.