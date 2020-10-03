Henrico County Manager rescinds funding for police oversight role, questions objectivity of CA’s pick

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A job offer extended to a woman for a new police oversight role has been rescinded, after the county manager questioned the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s pick.

8News has learned County Manager John Vithoulkas pulled funding after taking issue with private defense attorney Misty Whitehead’s social media posts, which included comments about the Breonna Taylor case; questioning her ability – and objectivity – to serve in the role.

The job was initially extended to Whitehead by Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor; a pitch to be Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney for Police Integrity and Compliance.

But before she could step into the role, Whitehead received a letter from the county’s director of human, saying the job couldn’t be completed because no funding was available for the position.

Posts on social media were to blame, according to a statement from Vithoulkas.

One of Whitehead’s comments called the Breonna Taylor death investigation a “sham,” saying that she thought the outcome would’ve been different if cops who were black killed a white woman.

Another post gave “kudos” to a local police department connecting with a Black Lives Matter activist.

“I think the clear message of them is that they are anti-police brutality, they are pro-police reform. But, they are mostly, the consistent thread in them is, ‘we have to talk about this,'” said Whitehead.

“I did not see any remark that was a blanket anti-police statement,” she added. “I did not see anything where she had taken an automatic negative approach throughout her posts that was anti-public safety,” CA Taylor told 8News.

Vithoulkas disagrees.

He concluded that he has the responsibility to ensure local funding isn’t used as a “political pawn for personal gain.”

“This was giving the community a voice and to suggest there is anything politically motivated is just, it’s disappointing,” CA Taylor responded.

Someone may still eventually feel the role. However, financing will be through the state-supported minimum salary, however, which is far less than Whitehead's original offer.

Vithoulkas’ Chief of Staff Cari Tretina detailed that the position isn’t effectively eliminated; the Commonwealth’s Attorney can still hire someone in this role, but it has to be financed through the state-supported minimum salary: $71,897.

Whitehead’s original offer was $121,166.22, according to her offer letter.

Tretina said “the county supplement was $49,269,” which has since been take off the table after Whitehead’s offer was rescinded.

