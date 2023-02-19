HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Plans for Taylor Farm Park in Sandston are moving forward after the Henrico Board of Supervisors awarded a $20.1 million contract to the company that will build the park.

According to Henrico County, Taylor Farm Park will cover 99 acres on Whiteside Road, just off East Williamsburg Road in Sandston.

In its initial phase, Taylor Farm Park will include an active sports area and pump track designed for bikes, skateboards, roller blades and scooters. Other features, like a nature-inspired playground and walking trials, will be included in the second phase.

A master plan for the park also includes a splash park complete with mini waterfalls, a memorial garden honoring public safety workers and military service members, and park shelters.

“This will be a one-of-a-kind park – like nothing we’ve seen in our park system,” Division of Recreation & Parks Director John Zannino said.

Credit: Henrico County

Taylor Farm Park is being funded primarily through Henrico’s voter-approved 2016 bond referendum, which allocated hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to construction projects for parks, libraries, schools, public facilities and roads. The new park is currently estimated to cost at least $24 million to build.

During a Henrico Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Board awarded a $20.1 million contract to Loughridge & Company LLC for the first phase of development. The second phase will be complete once more funding is secured for the project.

Credit: Henrico County

Taylor Farm Park will be Henrico County’s first new park since Glover Park opened in the Brookland District in 2018, and will be the first large community park built in the Varina District since Dorey Park opened in 1982.

Site work is expected to start in late February and the park is expected to open in June 2024.