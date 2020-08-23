Henrico County needs volunteers to make and distribute coronavirus care kits

Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is seeking volunteers to help make and distribute coronavirus care kits.

Each kit includes:

  • Three reusable face masks
  • Hand sanitizer
  • COVID-19 saftey information

They need volunteers to assemble the kits from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, and to distribute them from 8 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, and Friday, Aug. 28. You can register to volunteer online here.

