Henrico County needs volunteers to make and distribute coronavirus care kits

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is seeking volunteers to help make and distribute coronavirus care kits.
Each kit includes:
- Three reusable face masks
- Hand sanitizer
- COVID-19 saftey information
They need volunteers to assemble the kits from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, and to distribute them from 8 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, and Friday, Aug. 28. You can register to volunteer online here.
