Henrico County needs volunteers to make and distribute coronavirus care kits

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Henrico County Public Schools is partnering with three child-care programs to provide in-school care for the children of essential workers and working families. The YMCA of Greater Richmond, the Henrico Education Foundation and Henrico Police Athletic League have redesigned their after-school procedures to meet families' needs for full-day supervision.

These programs are designed to help families during HCPS's predominantly virtual start to the 2020-21 school year.