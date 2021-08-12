Henrico County now making face masks mandatory for all schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced on Thursday that it is changing its stance from encouraging mask-wearing, to mandating it in all schools.
This universal mandate will apply to most indoor settings for grades pre-K to 12th.
The school district said masks will need to be worn in school whether or not students are percent, central offices, indoor P.E. classes, indoor recess, chorus and elementary music, band, indoor and outdoor athletics, orchestra and theater.
Face masks will not be required during naps, outdoor P.E. classes and outdoor recess. They can also be removed for band, theater and athletics performances and competitions.
HCPS said exceptions will be made for people who cannot wear a mask due to a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
This announcement came just minutes before the State Health Commission issued a new public health order in Virginia requiring all students and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.