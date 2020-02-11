HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Pet owners in Henrcio can show some love to their furry friends on the heels of Valentines Day.
The Henrico County’s Government Center on East Parham Road is holding a Rabies Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb 15. Shots are $10 and must be paid in cash.
Under state law, dogs and cats older than 4 months are required to have a rabies vaccine.
LATEST STORIES:
- Virginia health officials confirm 1st child flu death of season
- Problem Solvers Caucus urges bipartisan solutions
- Remarkable Women 2020: Theresa Sears
- Need a job? Chesterfield Police Department is hiring
- Henrico County offering $10 rabies clinic Saturday