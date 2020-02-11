Henrico County offering $10 rabies clinic Saturday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Pet owners in Henrcio can show some love to their furry friends on the heels of Valentines Day.

The Henrico County’s Government Center on East Parham Road is holding a Rabies Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb 15. Shots are $10 and must be paid in cash.

Under state law, dogs and cats older than 4 months are required to have a rabies vaccine.

