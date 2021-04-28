Henrico County offering 5 drop boxes for June 8 primary elections

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County increased the number of locations where absentee ballots can be dropped off by those voting early in Virginia’s June 8 primary election.

Henrico County has about 237,000 registered voters, following the success of early voting last year, and in an effort to making voting accessible for all voters, the Office of Voter Registration and Elections in Henrico County now have five drop boxes — one in each magisterial district– where voters can submit their completed ballots.

According to a press release, the two government center locations, on Parham and Nine Mile, will continue to have outdoor drop boxes, like they had in November’s general election. Voters have access to the drop boxes 24 hours a day, and they are, monitored by security cameras.

The drop boxes at recreation centers and library are all indoors and available between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Officials say for the June 8 primaries, voters can request and return absentee ballots by mail or in-person at the government center locations of the Office of Voter Registration and Elections.