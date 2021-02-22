Henrico County offering a way help to residents clean up following ice storms

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is offering a way for residents to remove all vegetative debris left by Central Virginia’s recent winter weather.

The county is offering this service for $43 per order, which will be invoiced or added to the residents’ utility bills.

In order for crews to come and pick up debris, limbs and branches cannot be any larger than four inches in diameter and no longer than four feet.

Leaves, yard clippings and pine tags must be bagged in order for pickup. Crews will not remove stumps or any other items that are not vegetative storm debris.

If residents don’t want to pay the 43 bucks, they can take their yard debris to Springfield Road Public Use Area in Glen Allen and Charles City Road Public Use Area in the county’s east end for free.

In order for crews to come out and pick up debris, residents must call (804) 501-4275 by Friday, March 5. For more information visit their website HERE.