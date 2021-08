HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is still searching for bus drivers ahead of the school year. The district is even offering new drivers a bonus!

You’ll get anywhere from $1,000-3,000. This depends on whether you have a commercial driver’s license and certain certifications.

Those would be paid in installments throughout the year. There are also incentives for drivers already on staff.

If you’re interested, you can apply for the job online. No experience is needed.