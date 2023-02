HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Need something to do on Saturday? Henrico’s Division of Recreation and Parks has you covered.

The county will be hosting a free drive-in movie at Dorey Park on Saturday, Feb. 18. A showing of the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will begin at 6 p.m.

Parking to view the movie will open at 5 p.m.

Dorey Park is located at 2999 Darbytown Road in Henrico.