Henrico County offices and facilities to open on 2 hour delay

The Henrico County Office of Emergency Management has a survey available for residents to report storm damage. (Photo: Henrico County Government Facebook page)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County announced that all of its government offices and facilities will open on a two-hour delay on Friday due to the inclement weather.

These buildings will open at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19. The county said its courts and clerk’s offices will open at their normal time of 8 a.m.

In addition, the Springfield Road and Charles City Road public-use areas will open at 10 a.m. People can drop off limbs, brush and other yard waste there for free.

The county said they are rescheduling their Thursday Planning Commission meeting for Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. County officials said the COVID-19 vaccination events scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Richmond Raceway, will also be rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22-23.

Officials say you can report road concerns to the Henrico Department of Public Works at 804-727-8300. To report a downed electrical line you can call Dominion Energy at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

County officials say you can find more information and updates on the county’s Facebook and Twitter.