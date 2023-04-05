CPR manikins can take the beating, so you don’t have to crack anyone’s ribs or trigger vomiting because you’re trying to learn CPR.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County will hold a series of open houses — from April 15 to April 26 — teaching participants how to perform bystander CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) to help potentially save somebody’s life in case of emergency.

Noncertification CPR is meant for individuals without formal medical training that only involves the delivery of chest compressions, according to the Henrico County Department of Emergency Management & Workplace Safety.

Each open house will consist of two parts—first, a presentation with a questions and answers section. And second, a demonstration where participants will practice chest compressions on a mannequin.

The open houses are welcome to the public with no prior registration, and participants may come and go over the two-hour open house.

“In cardiac emergencies, every second counts. Our community will be stronger and safer if we have knowledgeable residents who can step in during an emergency and render aid until first responders arrive, said Jenn Welch, emergency management coordinator for the Department of Emergency Management & Workplace Safety. “A more informed community is a better-prepared community.”

The open houses will be held at locations throughout the county as follows:

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-noon, pickleball courts at Pouncey Tract Park, 4747 Pouncey Tract Road

Wednesday, April 19, 5-7 p.m., Deep Run Recreation Center, 9900 Ridgefield Parkway

Wednesday, April 19, 5-7 p.m., Dorey Park Recreation Center, 2999 Darbytown Road

Wednesday, April 19, 5-7 p.m., Hidden Creek Recreation Center, 2417 Brockway Lane

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-noon, Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad, 2007 Timberlake Ave

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-noon, Sandston Branch Library, 23 E. Williamsburg Road

Wednesday, April 26, 5-7 p.m., Glen Allen Branch Library, 10501 Staples Mill Road

Wednesday, April 26, 5-7 p.m., Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive

