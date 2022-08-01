Tax season is here. But do you need to file taxes? (Getty)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After a two-month deadline extension to offset higher-than-expected vehicle values, the first installment for Henrico County personal property taxes is due Friday, August 5.

Henrico County said payments can be made online, by phone, by mail, by drop box and in person at the Western Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, and at the drive-through window at the Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road. Cash payments can also be made at retailers such as 7-Eleven, CVS and Family Dollar that participate in the PayNearMe service.

Click here for more information on taxes, real estate and general finances in Henrico County.