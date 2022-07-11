HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is currently looking to hire crossing guards.

Hired guards will work at Henrico County Public Schools, specifically Glen Lea and Seven Pines elementary schools.

The division is seeking candidates who:

Have some knowledge of traffic regulations

Have an ability and willingness to work in the most inclement weather throughout the year

A willingness to work with and a liking for children

Physical condition that permits activities like walking, standing for extended periods and working under adverse temperatures and weather conditions

Minimum qualifications are graduation from high school or any equivalent combination of experience and training that provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities.

The position’s expected hiring rate is $17.57 per hour. The application can be found here and the deadline to apply is July 18.