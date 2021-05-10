Henrico County police officers, employees come together for a ‘hero workout’ honoring Captain Don Lambert

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police officers and employees came together Monday morning for a workout honoring the life of Captain Don Lambert.

Capt. Lambert was the victim of a hit-and-run crash on Feb 27. He was out jogging near Hanover County Municipal Airport when he was struck and killed.

Lambert had been with the Henrico Police Department for nearly 34 years serving as the captain of the division’s special operations unit.

#HAPPENINGNOW: A workout to remember @HenricoPolice Captain Don Lambert. He was killed in a hit and run crash while out running in February. This morning – his former colleagues are coming together to honor him by doing what he loved. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/15XJlFokS6 — Autumn Childress (@achildresstv) May 10, 2021

Those who knew Capt. Lambert said exercising was in his blood. Shortly before his passing he was recognized as the “Wellness Champ” by the county’s fitness and wellness division.

The workout started at 6:30 a.m. at Hermitage High School.