Henrico County proposes $1.5 million to address residential flooding, drainage

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ahead of the usual springtime showers in Central Virginia, Henrico County announced measures to address residential flooding and drainage problems in their Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget.

According to the county, more than 1,000 homes sit in floodplains and another 7,000 have issues with drainage.

Steve Yob, Henrico’s deputy county manager for community operations, said a majority of the issues reside in older homes in established parts of the county.

“At the time they were constructed, there really were no rules to prohibit them from being built where they are. Today, we would not allow it,” Yob said.

He said the county identified the amount of homes and are actively working on a solution to the problem — by addressing it in the budget proposal.

Henrico County drainage mitigation plan (Via Henrico County YouTube)

The county proposed more than $1.5 million to address the floodplain and drainage issues that are causing major headaches for residents.

Other Henrico officials said it is important for residents to know their flood risk so they can ultimately protect their property.

Henrico County created a detailed map that shows areas within the county that have a higher flood risk than others.

Henrico County flood risk map example

The county also recommends residents to contact their insurance company about flood insurance if they live in an area of higher risk.