Henrico County Public Schools closed for winter storm Thursday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday. There will be no virtual or in-person learning. The closure is made in anticipation of more winter weather heading for the area this week.

The school district says freezing rain and ice accumulation is expected in the area and this could impact power and internet access.

No employees will be asked to report in-person or virtually with the exception of facilities personnel specifically advised to come in by a supervisor.