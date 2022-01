HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced it will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 5, due to a freezing rain advisory for tomorrow and the potential for black ice.

“We appreciate your understanding of the need to keep buses off the road, especially in those areas of the county that received more significant amounts of ice and snow this week,” HCPS said in its Facebook post.

The district added that 12-month employees should work virtually if they are able to.