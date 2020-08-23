Henrico County Public Schools continue mobile tech support into the school year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools announced they will offer additional mobile tech support hours for the end of the summer before transitioning to the regular school-year schedule

HCPS has been providing mobile technology hubs at the four county high schools to help students with repairs to iPads, Chromebooks and laptops, as well as device exchanges and other support.

According to a HCPS press release, the district initially planned to continue with their normal summer hours until school started but have now decided to expand their hours for the last two weeks of summer. The hubs will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Starting on Sept. 8 the hubs will be open during normal school hours on Monday through Friday. The release says middle and high school students will get technical support at mobile tech hubs stationed at their schools. Elementary students will need to go to the hub at the closest HCPS high school.

Revised tech support summer hours:

Aug.21: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Aug. 24-28: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Aug. 31-Sept. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Where:

Deep Run High School, 4801 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, Va.

Douglas Freeman High School, 8701 Three Chopt Road, Henrico, Va.

Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road, Henrico, Va.

Highland Springs High School, 15 S. Oak Ave., Highland Springs, Va.

School-year tech support hours:

Sept. 8(first day of school): tech support begins during normal school hours, Monday through Friday.

Where:

All HCPS middle and high schools.

