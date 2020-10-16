Henrico County Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Douglas S. Freeman High School is one step closer to choosing a new mascot and nickname. The school announced this summer that the "rebel" nickname no longer fits their core values.

The Douglas S. Freeman community created a survey in hopes of answering the key questions, "What do we stand for, and how can we best represent that?" They then worked with students from the VCU Brandcenter to come up with four final name options.