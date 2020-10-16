Henrico County Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County Public Schools employee working at Seven Pines Elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee received their positive test result on Oct. 14 and was last at the school building on Oct. 13. The school district says that all “close contacts” have already been notified. They said the contact tracing has not led to the findings of any exposures.
