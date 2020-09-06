Henrico County Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools called families from their district on Saturday evening to inform families that an employee of Fair Oaks Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

HCPS says the employee reported for work in-person on Friday but after consulting with health officials the district does not think the employee could have spread the virus during a pickup party held that day. Prior to Friday, the employee had not been on the school’s campus since Aug. 25.

Any HCPS employees in close contact with the infected person on Friday or Aug. 25 are now self-quarantining. Contact tracing is being done in order to reduce the spread.

The district says that they have been cleaning the building and will conduct an additional deep cleaning this weekend.

The school offices will remain open next week for appointments and any other school business. The district asks that anyone with further questions call 804-328-4085.

