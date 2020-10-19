Henrico County Public Schools families and staff weigh in on second nine weeks of school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The results from a survey administered to Henrico County Public Schools families and staff members are in. According to the survey results, over 50% of families want their children to continue learning virtual and around 75% of teachers are willing to return to instruct in-person courses.

Families were questioned about three different in-person learning models, they gave separate answers for each model. The school district says each instructional plan is hypothetical and not a formal option at this point.

Under each scenario they were asked to indicate whether or not the student would return in-person or continue virtually. They also indicated transportation needs for each schedule.

The first learning model involved students returning to school four days per week with Wednesdays being used as a deep cleaning day. Under this option, 57% of families indicated that their child would continue learning virtually.

The second option was five abbreviated days of in-person instruction each week. This was the least popular face-to-face model, 59.7% of families said their children would keep learning virtually.

The final scenario offered was the most popular, 50.4% of families still said their students would keep learning from home. Model 3 increases in-person instruction to two days per week with students attending either at the beginning or end of the week. All students would use Wednesdays as an independent virtual learning day. Teachers would be given planning time on Wednesdays and schools would be deep cleaned.

Transportation was mostly evenly split between students would and would not need scheduled transportation. They said a majority of high school students were able to provide their own transportation and most younger and program students needed scheduled transportation from the school district.

Teachers and staff were asked to chose any number of options including either returning to school in person, requesting accommodation to teach virtually or intermittently, or four different forms of leave. Just under 75% of total teachers said they would return in-person on Nov. 16 if asked.

Of the six different options, teachers were asked to chose all that applied to them. A little over 25% of teachers said they would request an accommodation to continue teaching. Three choices each were chosen by around 9% of teachers, these were requesting leave based on the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, seeking discretionary leave and seeking release from contract or resignation.

Only 2% of total teachers said they would seek retirement.

Over half of teachers chose at least one type of accommodation or leave on the survey.

LATEST HEADLINES: