HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is getting a head start on celebrating the new school year with a kick-off event on in mid-August.

The event will be happening at Glen Allen High School located at 10700 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen, on Friday, August 19 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All family members are invited to join.

Even after the event, students will still have over a week of summer to enjoy. The Henrico County school year doesn’t start until Monday, August 29.