Henrico County Public Schools giving teachers, students wi-fi hot spots

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — While schools are closed for the coronavirus, Henrico County Public Schools is giving wi-fi hot spots to students who have previously told the district they don’t have reliable internet at home.

Starting Wednesday, four locations across Henrico County will give out wi-fi hot spots and provide school-issued laptops repairs.

Mobile hubs at four HCPS high schools will distribute

Wi-Fi hot-spot devices and repair division-issued laptops.

Each location will allow up to 400 students and staff members to borrow a device.

School-issued laptops repairs should only take ten minutes and will be sanitized before given back.

Comcast recently announced it was offering two free months of home internet services to low-income families while school is out. You can visit their website for more information.