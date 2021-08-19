Henrico County Public Schools hiring educators, paraeducators

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is hiring teachers but, you don’t necessarily need to have a degree in education in order to apply.

The school district is hiring staff for their traditional schools as well as the Henrico Virtual Academy.

Trained educators can apply for the following roles:

Elementary (K-5)

Special Education

Mathematics

World Languages

Science

Health and P.E.

Career and Technical Education

Elementary Title I Instructional coaches

Elementary school counselors

People with a bachelors degree in the following subjects can apply for teaching jobs:

Mathematics

Earth Science

Biology

Physics

French

Spanish

Interested applicants who don’t have a bachelor’s degree but either have at least 60 college credits or have passed the ParaPro assessment can apply for instructional assistant jobs.

Students return to Henrico County Public Schools on Sept. 8.