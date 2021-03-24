Henrico County Public Schools holding job fair next week

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced they will be holding a job fair on April 1.

The district will be interviewing candidates for bus drivers, classroom monitors and clinical aids.

Bus drivers applicants do not have to have experience and will be paid as they train. Applicants for classroom monitors should be high school graduates and have 60 credits from a college. Clinical aids need to be certified in first aid and CPR from the American Heart Association or American Red Cross.

You can sign up for an interview on HCPS‘ website, and looking under the “Hot Topics: category. After signing up you’ll be given an interview time. You can also apply in advance online here.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 1, at the Eastern Henrico Government Center, 3820 East Nine Mile Road.