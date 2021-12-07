Henrico County Public Schools holds ‘Drive the Bus’ event at Richmond Raceway

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — This Saturday at Richmond Raceway, it’s your turn to drive.

Henrico County Public Schools is holding a ‘Drive the Bus’ event where potential drivers will have the chance to test their skills, and take one of the county’s public school buses for a spin.

Henrico County Public Schools is hosting the shindig so that interested motorists can get hands-on experience behind the wheel of one of their big yellow school buses on a controlled driving course at Richmond Raceway.

When: Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Richmond Raceway parking lot, 600 E. Laburnum Ave., Henrico, Va. 23222 (Enter through the main

gates at the corner of Laburnum Avenue and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.)

Who: All interested bus driver candidates are invited to attend, and will need to sign up online.

Driver Requirements: