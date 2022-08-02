HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) is looking to hire people for the upcoming school year at a job fair happening on Tuesday, August 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Area Library.

HCPS said the school system has an immediate need for registered nurses and clinic aides. Henrico will also be hiring prospective teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition services staff members and custodial workers.

If you can’t make it to the job fair, you can call the Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664. Benefits and applications are posted on the Henrico County Public Schools website.

There will be another job fair Monday, August 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Libbie Mill Library.