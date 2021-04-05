Henrico County Public Schools hosting in-person kindergarten registration

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kindergarten registration in Henrico County for the 2021-22 academic year is upcoming, and the school system is holding in-person registration.

Parents or guardians can make an appointment to register their children for kindergarten starting April 12, which is the first day of school back from Spring Break.

You can contact your child’s school to make an appointment for in-person registration, but Henrico County Public Schools also has online registration available right now.

If you’d like to know more or go ahead and register your child for kindergarten, head on over to the HCPS website.