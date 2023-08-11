HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) is hosting two job fairs in the coming weeks in an effort to fill several open positions within the school district.

According to the school district, the first job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Tuckahoe Area Library, located at 1901 Starling Drive in the Tuckahoe area. At this job fair, HCPS is looking for teachers, substitute teachers, temporary instructional assistants, bus drivers, school nutrition staff members, custodial staff members and school security officers.

The second job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Twin Hickory Area Library, located at 5001 Twin Hickory Road in the Short Pump area. At this job fair, HCPS is specifically looking for candidates to full school nutrition staff positions.

HCPS is offering bonuses of up to $3,000 for new bus drivers which will be paid in installments throughout the year. Candidates must be at least 21 years old with a valid Virginia driver’s license and are able to pass a physical and drug test.

More information about HCPS’s open positions, including benefits, can be found on the school district’s website.