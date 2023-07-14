HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Put down the homework and pick up a controller! Middle school students competed in Henrico County’s first-ever middle school video game competition.

On May 24, students from Tuckahoe, Brookland and Fairfield middle schools gathered at for a competition between the first middle school esports clubs in Henrico County Public Schools.

Competitors gathered at Tuckahoe Middle School’s library to play the Nintendo video game, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

HCPS innovative learning specialist Jon Gregori created the competition as a way to tackle various issues students faced when they were entering middle school. The “middle school engagement cliff,” according to HCPS, is a phenomenon in which student engagement drops during the transition from elementary school to middle school.

“A large portion of the students who are participating had no previous connection to their school community through extracurricular activities, sports or clubs,” Gregori said. “This is really a great way to engage students who are traditionally disconnected from the school environment because the traditional school extracurriculars didn’t embrace the thing they were interested in.”

The esports clubs were launched at the beginning of 2023 with a grant from the Henrico Education Foundation.

“It caught fire so fast, and there was so much support,” said Erin Daniel, the program officer for educational initiatives with the Henrico Education Foundation. “And that’s kind of the ideal scenario with an innovative grant — if it’s successful, it becomes something that can go to scale, and that’s what we’re seeing with this particular project.”

Tuckahoe Middle School emerged as the victor in the competition. At the time of May’s competition, Tuckahoe’s club had 75 students while Fairfield and Brookland had around 25 each.