Henrico County Public Schools considering pre-Labor Day start for 2021-2022 school year, here’s how you can weigh in

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is considering two calendar options for the 2021-2022 school year – one with a pre-Labor start and another with a post-Labor Day start.

The district says while the start and end days for each option differ, both options include the same number of instructional days.

The two calendar options are:

(pre-Labor Day start.) School would begin on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. School would end on Friday, June 3, 2022. Calendar Option B (traditional post-Labor Day start.) School would begin on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. School would end on Friday, June 17, 2022.

The district outlined pros to each option.

Possible advantages of a pre-Labor Day start (Option A) include an additional two weeks of instructional time before end of year exams, a calendar that better aligns with after school fall activities, and provides at least a four day break for Labor Day weekend.

Possible advantages of a post-Labor Day start (Option B) include a traditional HCPS school calendar, a calendar that better aligns with the construction for the new J.R. Tucker and Highland Springs high schools and expansion of Holladay Elementary, and keeps the length of 2021 summer break the same.

School leaders have released a survey for you to weigh in. That survey is open until June 3 at 8 a.m.

The 2020-2021 school year is not affected by this proposal. School will begin after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.