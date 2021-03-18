Henrico County Public Schools needs school bus drivers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Do you want to be a school bus driver? Now is your chance.
Henrico County Public Schools is looking to hire full-time and substitute positions. No experience is needed.
The following requirements are needed for these positions:
- Must enjoy working with students.
- Must have a good driving record (0 to 5+ driver point-balance).
- Before training, you must obtain an instructional permit — a CDL Class B driver’s license with endorsements in A (air brakes), P (transporting passengers) and S (school buses).
- All hires are subject to a criminal background check and child protective services review.
- Must pass a drug test and physical exam.
- A completed application, which includes three signed letters of reference and a good moral character form.
To apply visit henricoschools.us/careers or contact HCPS Transportation at 804-226-5565.
