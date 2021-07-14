Henrico County Public Schools proposes draft calendars for future school years, seeks community feedback

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is considering modified draft calendar options for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The proposals include both a pre-Labor Day and traditional post-Labor Day start to the semester.

The school division’s calendar committee proposed the latest draft at the School Board work session on June 24.

The latest pre-Labor Day proposals have the potential for the school years to begin earlier, but also end earlier.

On the Henrico County Public Schools website, the pre-Labor Day proposals are said to call for gradual implementation. The 2022-23 school year would begin one week before labor day, and the 2023-24 school year would begin two weeks prior to Labor Day.

Henrico County draft calendar proposals

The school system also insists there is no final decision at this time.

However, in order to get your voice heard on your preference, you can give your own input and feedback to the school board before a final decision is made.

The decision is set to be in late August after getting more input from staff and families.

Two virtual sessions are being held on Thursday, June 15, to provide information and an opportunity to comment using an online form.