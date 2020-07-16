Henrico County Public School’s reopening timeline: what families, staff can expect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County school board members have not yet released final reopening plans for the fall, but gave a quick update about a tentative timeline.

After an in-person community meeting earlier this week to discuss options, officials expect a final decision on a plan to be made at the next board meeting on Thursday, July 23.

After a decision is made, here is the tentative timeline:

July 23-August 2: Families and employees can expect ‘intent forms’ to be sent out about the return for first semester

Families and employees can expect ‘intent forms’ to be sent out about the return for first semester August 2: The deadline for families and employees to communicate their intent (in-person or virtual) for the school year

The board is weighing a fully virtual option, a hybrid option, and a five day in-person option with a virtual option.

To learn more about the tentative timeline and updates, you can visit the county’s website.