Henrico County Public School’s reopening timeline: what families, staff can expect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County school board members have not yet released final reopening plans for the fall, but gave a quick update about a tentative timeline.
After an in-person community meeting earlier this week to discuss options, officials expect a final decision on a plan to be made at the next board meeting on Thursday, July 23.
After a decision is made, here is the tentative timeline:
- July 23-August 2: Families and employees can expect ‘intent forms’ to be sent out about the return for first semester
- August 2: The deadline for families and employees to communicate their intent (in-person or virtual) for the school year
The board is weighing a fully virtual option, a hybrid option, and a five day in-person option with a virtual option.
To learn more about the tentative timeline and updates, you can visit the county’s website.