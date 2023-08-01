HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is looking for mentors for students throughout the county.

According to Henrico County Public Schools, Henrico HEROES — a mentoring program that stands for Helpers Engaged in Reaching Our Evolving Students — “connects youth with one-on-one relationships and community support.”

The program supports students of a range of age and grade levels and HEROES meet with students once each week from October to May.

Anyone interested in becoming a mentor can attend a session at one of the following times:

Virtual (Microsoft Teams):

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 10

5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 16

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9

In-person:

9 to 11 a.m. or 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Sunroom at Belmont Recreation Center, located at 1600 Hilliard Rd.

9 to 11 a.m. or 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 20 also in the Sunroom

9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 23 in the Strawberry Ballroom at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, located at 1440 N. Laburnum Ave.

Anyone with any further questions can contact 804-640-7021 or visit the Henrico Heroes website.