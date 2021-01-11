Henrico County Public Schools sends out COVID-19 vaccine survey to staff

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools on Facebook that they sent out a survey Monday afternoon asking employees’ interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Amy Cashwell, HCPS superintendent, said the district is working with the Henrico Health Department to make the vaccines available to all staff. She said a timeline and other logistics will be announced in the days to come and could be given to employees as soon as next week.

In order to distribute the vaccines as fast and smoothly as possible, Cashwell said they need to know how many employees will want to take the vaccine this month, and how many need more information before deciding. To help determine this, HCPS sent out a survey to all staff at 3 p.m. on Monday.

“Your response will be critical in helping us make effective plans!” Cashwell said in the announcement.