Henrico County Public Schools sends out COVID-19 vaccine survey to staff

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools on Facebook that they sent out a survey Monday afternoon asking employees’ interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Amy Cashwell, HCPS superintendent, said the district is working with the Henrico Health Department to make the vaccines available to all staff. She said a timeline and other logistics will be announced in the days to come and could be given to employees as soon as next week.
In order to distribute the vaccines as fast and smoothly as possible, Cashwell said they need to know how many employees will want to take the vaccine this month, and how many need more information before deciding. To help determine this, HCPS sent out a survey to all staff at 3 p.m. on Monday.
“Your response will be critical in helping us make effective plans!” Cashwell said in the announcement.
- The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,530 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 403,386. Virginia’s positivity rate remains high at 16.7 percent.
- GRTC officials said they were notified Sunday that a GRTC employee died from COVID-19 complications.
- Public health officials sounded the alarm for months, complaining that they did not have enough support or money to get COVID-19 vaccines quickly into arms. Now the slower-than-expected start to the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history is proving them right.
- A number of health districts are expected to start vaccinating Phase 1b the week of January 11th.
- COVID-19 has taken a life from a Memphis family, and its surviving members—who all tested positive for the virus—have a strong message to share.
- House lawmakers may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege by a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump.
- Doctors are seeing heart problems in older COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus. But what about young athletes?
- A St. Louis worker who already contracted COVID-19 and recovered, said her biggest reward is seeing a patient go home.
- Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 10, 2021
- HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County residents can pick up free community care kits now! The kits will include coronavirus safety items in an effort to keep residents safe. The community care kits can be picked up at the following libraries across the County: Ashland Branch Library, 201 S Railroad Ave Atlee Branch Library, […]