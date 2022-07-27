HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The HCPS Family and Engagement Center usually holds their yearly ‘Rolling Resource Center’ on the repurposed bus named Big Blue. However, it is out of order right now, but that does not mean the summer re-engagement program is canceled.

Coming to a Henrico neighborhood twice a week – the program helps Pre-K and elementary students avoid the ‘summer slope.’ This can happen to younger kids who are not in a learning environment for months.

HCPS provides activities such as math games and arts and crafts while giving away free books for summer reading.

They also partner with HCPS Student Social Service workers and Henrico County Public Libraries to help provide families with necessary resources for their child’s education.

“We know there might be families that need some additional support, and they’re just looking for a friendly face to keep them engaged, keep them connected, and build trust in the school system,” said the Family and Educator Coordinator Alexis Simms.

Simms said they typically provide resources for 30 to 60 families at one stop.

“We can help direct them to support if it is something that can’t be done directly through the school system, so we can make sure the student has the opportunity to achieve and succeed with the resources that they need,” says Simms.

Some of the features offered by the Rolling Resource Center include:

Mini-workshops.

Interactive activities.

Books and other literacy material.

Helpful parenting information.

Family engagement packets.

The summer re-engagement program will be making its way through Henrico neighborhoods for the next week. Find out where the resource center is stopping and how to register here.