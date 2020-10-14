Henrico County Public Schools to continue free student meals through 2020-21 school year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools plans to continue offering free meals to students through the end of the current school year.

This comes after an extension to federal food aid which is designed to help feed people during the coronavirus pandemic.

HCPS School Nutrition Services Department distributed free breakfast and lunches to students using a two-pronged system involving staff members hosting free curbside pick-up services at all Henrico County Public Schools. Another team of HCPS Pupil Transportation Services distributed free meals directly to 61 stops in Henrico neighborhoods using school buses as transport.

The HCPS distribution plan features free meals to any HCPS child 18-years-old or younger at all school locations and designated bus stops, as well as parents or guardians being allowed to pick up meals regardless of where their student is enrolled.

I.D. numbers and student names are not required to receive meals.

Distribution of free meals will take place at all elementary, middle and high schools:

Monday through Thursday (Friday meals are distributed on Thursdays.)

7-9 a.m.: Hot breakfasts (when available) and cold lunches.

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Hot lunches as well as cold breakfasts for the next day.

HCPS buses will distribute free school meals to neighborhoods two days a week. Participants are reminded to follow social distancing and mask guidelines at bus stops.

Mondays and Wednesdays. On Mondays, buses will distribute meals for Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesdays, breakfasts and lunches will be distributed for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as Monday breakfast.

Buses will make 30-minute stops at each location, between 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

For more information regarding the school meals, visit the Mission Forward page of Henrico County Public Schools’ website.

Below is a list of neighborhood meals distribution bus stops in Henrico County:

Bus Stop Location (Elementary School, Middle School, High School, Stop Time)

Watts Lane and Kings Point Drive (Harvie E.S., Fairfield M.S., Highland Springs H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Brookhill Road and Crenshaw Ave. (Laburnum E.S., L. Douglas Wilder M.S., Henrico H.S., 12:15-12:45 p.m.)

Old Route 301 and Grammarcy Circle (Chamberlayne E.S., Brookland M.S., Henrico H.S., 12:50-1:20 p.m.)

Newbridge Circle and mailboxes (Coventry Gardens Apartments) (Highland Springs E.S., Fairfield M.S., Highland Springs H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Newbridge Circle and Hawkes Lane (at Building 305) (Highland Springs E.S., Fairfield M.S., Highland Springs H.S., 12:05-12:35 p.m.)

Kenway Ave. (at swimming pool) (Arthur Ashe E.S., Fairfield M.S., Highland Springs H.S., 12:45-1:15 p.m.)

Bluestone Drive and Cool Lane (Ratcliffe E.S., Fairfield M.S., Highland Springs H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Delmont St. and Winston St. (Glen Lea E.S., L. Douglas Wilder M.S., Henrico H.S., 12:15-12:45 p.m.)

Delmont St. and Engleside Drive (Laburnum E.S., L. Douglas Wilder M.S., Henrico H.S., 12:50-1:20 p.m.)

Whiteside Road and Bradley Pines Circle (Seven Pines E.S., Elko M.S., Varina H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Betner Road and Betner Court (Seven Pines E.S., Elko M.S., Varina H.S., 12:15-12:45 p.m.)

Cornett St. and Cedarwood St. (Donahoe E.S., Elko M.S., Highland Springs H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Hanover Road and Camero Court (Donahoe E.S., Elko M.S., Highland Springs H.S., 12:10-12:40 p.m.)

Dry Leaf Lane and Early Forest Circle (Donahoe E.S., Elko M.S., Highland Springs H.S., 12:50-1:20 p.m.)

Subrenda Drive and Colleen Road (Sandston E.S., Elko M.S., Highland Springs H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Wood Thrush Circle and Meadowlark Court (Adams E.S., John Rolfe M.S., Highland Springs H.S., 12:10-12:40 p.m.)

Airport Drive and Airport Place (inside Oakmeade Apartments, at second entrance) (Fair Oaks E.S., Elko M.S., Highland Springs H.S., 12:55-1:25 p.m.)

Bull Run Court and Bull Run Drive (Mehfoud/Varina E.S., John Rolfe M.S., Varina H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Oakano Drive and Old Bronze Road (Baker E.S., John Rolfe M.S., Varina H.S., 12:10-12:40 p.m.)

Millers Lane and Kings Drive (Montrose E.S., John Rolfe M.S., Varina H.S., 12:55-1:25 p.m.)

Henrico Arms Apartments at Darbytown Road (Ward E.S., John Rolfe M.S., Varina H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Shirleydale Ave. and Thalia Crescent (Ward E.S., John Rolfe M.S., Varina H.S., 12:05-12:35 p.m.)

Strangford Place and Glen Eagles Drive (Pinchbeck E.S., Quioccasin M.S., Mills Godwin H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Pleasant Run Drive and Milhaven Drive (Carver E.S., Pocahontas M.S., Mills Godwin H.S., 12:10-12:40 p.m.)

Wilde Lake Drive and Shore View Drive (Nuckols Farm E.S., Pocahontas M.S., Mills Godwin H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Spring Oak Drive and Kilburn Circle (Short Pump E.S., Pocahontas M.S., Mills Godwin H.S., 12:05-12:35 p.m.)

Heritage Hill Drive and Constitution Drive (Pemberton E.S., Quioccasin M.S., Mills Godwin H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Pump Road and Castile Road (at entrance to Canterbury Square) (Maybeury E.S., Tuckahoe M.S., Douglas Freeman H.S., 12:10-12:40 p.m.)

Castile Road and Palace Way (Maybeury E.S., Tuckahoe M.S., Douglas Freeman H.S., 12:45-1:15 p.m.)

Jamestown Apartments (at second entrance to apartments) (Maybeury E.S., Tuckahoe M.S., Douglas Freeman H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Cloisters West (behind swimming pool) (Ridge E.S., Quioccasin M.S., Douglas Freeman H.S., 12:10-12:40 p.m.)

Imperial Drive and Sir Walter Drive (Ridge E.S., Quioccasin M.S., Douglas Freeman H.S., 12:45-1:15 p.m.)

Tanelorn Drive and Spendthrift Drive (Jackson Davis E.S., Quioccasin M.S., J.R. Tucker H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Vollmer Road and Moorefield Road (Three Chopt E.S., Tuckahoe M.S., J.R. Tucker H.S., 12:10-12:40 p.m.)

Hungary Spring Road and Prestwick Road (Skipwith E.S., Quioccasin M.S., J.R. Tucker H.S., 12:55-1:25 p.m.)

Mountainbrook Drive and Huntsmoor Drive (Gayton E.S., Pocahontas M.S., Mills Godwin H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Sweetbriar Road and Woodberry Road (Tuckahoe E.S., Tuckahoe M.S., Douglas Freeman H.S., 12:15-12:45 p.m.)

Engel Road/Pollard Drive and West Club Lane (Crestview E.S., Tuckahoe M.S., Douglas Freeman H.S., 12:55-12:25 p.m.)

Sargeant Court and Sanctuary Drive (Trevvett E.S., Brookland M.S., Hermitage H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Virginia Center Parkway and Virginia Centerway Place (Longdale E.S., Brookland M.S., Hermitage H.S., 12:15-12:45 p.m.)

Jack Burd Lane and Shrader Road (Dumbarton E.S., Brookland M.S., Hermitage H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Cardinal Road and Cardinal Court (Dumbarton E.S., Brookland M.S., J.R. Tucker H.S., 12:10-12:40 p.m.)

Wistar Village Drive and Sprenkle Lane (Johnson E.S., Brookland M.S., J.R. Tucker H.S., 12:50-1:20 p.m.)

Elswick Lane and Shrader Road (Dumbarton E.S., Brookland M.S., Hermitage H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Eunice Court and Eunice Drive (Dumbarton E.S., Brookland M.S., Hermitage H.S., 12:05-12:35 p.m.)

Almora Ave. and Beth Road (Holladay E.S., Brookland M.S., J.R. Tucker H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Fox Rest Drive and Fernwood Street (Holladay E.S., Brookland M.S., J.R. Tucker H.S., 12:10-12:40 p.m.)

Brook Run Drive and Cliffbrook Lane (Lakeside E.S., Moody M.S., Hermitage H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Townhouse Road (at mailboxes) (Johnson E.S., Brookland M.S., J.R. Tucker H.S., 12:15-12:45 p.m.)

Magnolia Ridge Drive and Sherwin Place (Greenwood E.S., Hungary Creek M.S., Glen Allen H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Woodman Road and Blackburn Road (Greenwood E.S., Hungary Creek M.S., Glen Allen H.S., 12:15-12:45 p.m.)

Mill Place Trail and Mill Place Drive (Glen Allen E.S., Hungary Creek M.S., Glen Allen H.S., 1-1:30 p.m.)

Grey Oaks Park Road and Grey Oaks Park Drive (Kaechele E.S., Short Pump M.S., Deep Run H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Blue Ocean Lane and Calm Harbor Drive (Colonial Trail E.S., Short Pump M.S., Deep Run H.S., 12:10-12:40 p.m.)

Arbor Creek Drive and Arbor Creek Way (Colonial Trail E.S., Quioccasin M.S., J.R. Tucker H.S., 12:55-1:25 p.m.)

Fairlake Lane and Fairlake Court (Longan E.S., Holman M.S., J.R. Tucker H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Linsey Lakes Drive and Stone Lake Drive (Springfield Park E.S., Holman M.S., Glen Allen H.S., 12:15-12:45 p.m.)

Castle Point Road and Castle Point Lane (Echo Lake E.S., Hungary Creek M.S., Glen Allen H.S., 12:55-1:25 p.m.)

Maben Hill Run and Holman Ridge Road (Rivers Edge E.S., Holman M.S., Deep Run H.S., 11:30 a.m.-noon)

Orchard Park Drive and Orchard Park Court (Twin Hickory E.S., Short Pump M.S., Deep Run H.S., 12:10-12:40 p.m.)

Millstone Landing Drive and Morning Creek Road (Shady Grove E.S., Short Pump M.S., Deep Run H.S., 12:55-1:25 p.m.)

