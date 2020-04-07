Henrico County Public Schools to delay redistricting process

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools intends to delay the division’s redistricting process in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The final stages of the process — including presentations, public hearings and the vote which had been scheduled for May 28 — will occur at an undetermined time when the public can once again be engaged,” according to an emailed statement from Andy Jenks, a spokesperson for Henrico County Schools.

“We are extremely grateful to the 67 members of the Henrico County Public Schools Redistricting Committee, whose hard work since September 2019 is now considered complete,” a statement from the school board read, “…their efforts and dialogue with the community have produced two maps for further consideration (options D4 and E4) as well as survey results. The options and supporting information will be vital to the Board’s redistricting work as we move forward. The Board will continue to review the committee’s work so that when public hearings are rescheduled, the Board will be ready to respond to public feedback with revisions to D4 and E4 as may be necessary, and ultimately bring the process to a vote.”

Click here to access updates about the redistricting process as soon as they become available.

