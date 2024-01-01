HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools has announced that it is hosting two hiring events, seeking candidates to fill a variety of positions for the 2024-2025 school year.

Interested applicants must first apply online at Henrico County Public Schools’ website. Eligible candidates will be invited to attend via email, according to the school system.

The hiring event for elementary school staff positions will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at J.R. Tucker High School. The deadline to apply for elementary school positions is Feb. 9.

The second event will be for secondary school staff positions and will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at Highland Springs High School. March 8 is the deadline to apply for secondary school positions.

The school system announced that it’s looking for teachers in all content areas, librarians, school counselors, psychologists, social workers and nurses.