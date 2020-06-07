Henrico County Public Schools to host a ‘call to action’ discussion about racism, injustice, and inequity

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) will be hosting a virtual panel discussion on Monday evening at 6 p.m.

After global protests erupted by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, HCPS leaders have organized a virtual panel to discuss topics about racism, injustice, and inequity with students and members of the community.

The one-hour discussion will be recorded and later posted online.

No registration is required and only the first 250 virtual attendees will be able to participate and comment during the discussion.

If the audience ends up being larger than 250 people, participants will still be able to ‘view/listen only.’

“As a school system, we have pledged to advance critical work related to equity, to build the ability and resources needed to recognize and combat bias, and to strengthen our cultural competence,” said Amy Cashwell, HCPS superintendent. “This is important work, and while we have already made significant strides, I recognize this is an enduring commitment that requires continued difficult conversations and responsive actions.”

Panel participants at the Monday discussion will include:

• Tyrone Nelson, Henrico Board of Supervisors’ Varina District representative.

• Roscoe Cooper III, School Board chair and Fairfield District representative.

• Monica Manns, HCPS’ chief equity, diversity and opportunity officer.

• Sharita Bryant, president of the Henrico County Council of PTAs.

• A student representative from HCPS’ Equity Ambassadors program.

Community Conversations: A Call to Action

When: June 8 from 6-7 p.m.

How to attend: Google Meet workshop accessible by weblink or phone.

“Recent events have lit a worldwide spark of concern regarding racism, injustice, and inequity. We want to ensure that our school division is considered a safe space to listen and engage in dialogue, with the purpose of supporting student and family needs. Please join us for a community conversation involving a panel of Henrico leaders. Voices from the community will be represented, including Henrico leaders, as well as student, parent, and guardian voices.“

The discussion will be moderated by Adrienne Cole Johnson, director of HCPS’ Department of Family and Community Engagement.

For questions, email presource@henrico.k12.va.us or call 804-652-3787.

