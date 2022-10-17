HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Want to be a teacher? Henrico Public Schools is hosting an information session for those interested in getting a teaching license.

The event will take place at Fairfield Area Library on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and is open to anyone with a bachelor’s degree. Registration is required to attend.

The Licensure Information Session will provide information on a number of alternative routes to becoming a teacher with Henrico County Public Schools.

Those interested in attending can register for the event here. The last day to register for this event is Monday, Oct. 17.