Henrico County Public Schools to pause meal service on Monday.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools will not be distributing meals on Monday. Distribution will be paused for a student holiday in observance of Yom Kippur.

Meals will be available again for curbside pick-up at all HCPS schools on Tuesday and by bus stop drop-off in neighborhoods on Wednesday.

Following the short break, voter registration opportunities and guidance will be offered at all school sites and bus-stop sites. Families will be able to access voter registration forms and directions for how to register online. Registration information will be available in English and Spanish.

Virginians have until Oct. 13 to register to vote in the November election.

School curbside pick-up service

Distribution of free meals take place at all elementary, middle and high schools.

Resumes Tuesday, Sept. 29 (Regular days are Monday through Thursday, with Friday meals distributed on Thursdays.)

7-9 a.m.: Hot breakfasts (when available) and cold lunches.

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Hot lunches as well as cold breakfasts for the next day.

Neighborhood drop-off distribution using school buses

HCPS buses distribute free school meals to neighborhoods two days a week. Participants should follow social distancing and mask guidelines at bus stops.

Resumes Wednesday, Sept. 30 (Regular days are Mondays and Wednesdays. On Mondays, buses usually distribute meals for Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesdays, breakfasts and lunches are distributed for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as Monday breakfast.)

Buses make 30-minute stops at each location, between 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

