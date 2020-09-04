Henrico County Public Schools to provide meals two ways during virtual learning

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools will be offering free meals for students through curbside service at school and bus drop-offs in neighborhoods. Regardless of if school is in-person or at home families depend on the meals prepared each day by the school district. The HCPS School Nutrition Services Department plans to address the challenges of a non-traditional school year by offering both hot and cold breakfasts and lunches.

According to a HCPS press release, the curbside pick-up service will be available at all of the schools in the district. Pupil Transportation Services will use school buses to distribute meals to 66 stops in neighborhoods throughout Henrico County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday that, in accordance with the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the universal meals distribution in effect since the spread of the pandemic in March would be continued through Dec. 31.

HCPS says they will provide free meals to any child 18 or younger at all school locations and designated bus stops. Parents and guardians can pick up meals at any of the locations regardless of where their student is enrolled and they are not required to provide student names or I.D. numbers to receive meals. The school district is strongly encouraging families to apply for free and reduced-priced meal benefits in order to continue receiving meals after the program expires.

Meals will be distributed at all elementary, middle and high schools on Mondays through Thursdays from 7-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hot breakfasts and cold lunches will be given out during the morning time slot. During the lunch time distribution period there will be hot lunches and cold breakfasts available. Food for Fridays will be handed out on Thursdays.

The release says HCPS buses will distribute free school meals to neighborhoods two days a week. Modifications are possible, based on demand and other logistical factors. Participants should follow social distancing and mask guidelines at bus stops.

Buses will visit neighborhoods on Mondays and Wednesdays to distribute meals for that day as well days between bus distributions. Buses will make 30-minute stops at each location, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For a list of meal distribution bus stops click here.

For more information on Henrico’s plan for the beginning of the school year visit their Mission Forward page.

