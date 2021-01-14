Henrico County Public Schools to start vaccinating staff next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced plans to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to staff next week.
Robin Gilbert, School Health Services Supervisor, said the school district has acted for 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to start off. She said 32 vaccinators will administer doses on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The district hoping to get 10 vaccination done an hour, but it really depends on if HCPS gets the shipment they asked for.
So far, Dr. Melissa Viray, Acting Director of Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts, said there hasn’t been any teacher to teach, student to teacher or student to student transmission of the virus, and that all cases have been community spread. However, HCPS still quarantine people after contract tracing.
